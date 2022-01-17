Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022: Top deals on smartphones

Amazon on Monday (January 17) kicked off the promotional Republic Day Sale 2022 edition in India. It is slated to conclude on January 20.

The e-commerce giant is offerings lucrative deals on consumer electronics with up to 40 per cent discount on popular mobile phones. DH is hand-picked some of the best offers on handsets that are worth purchasing this seasonal sale on Amazon.

Premium segment (More than Rs 40,000)

Apple iPhone 12

Amazon is offering the 128GB model for Rs 61,990 against MRP: Rs 70,900 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,250 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. It is also giving similar deals on 64GB and 256GB storage models too.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 54,060 against MRP: Rs 59,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,250 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. It is also giving similar deals on 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model too.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 59,999 against MRP: Rs 64,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 20,250 and opt for a no-cost EMI option as well. It is also giving similar deals on 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model too.

Or else, customers can go for the newly launched OnePlus 9RT. Its price starts at Rs 42,999 and people can claim a Rs 4,000 cash discount via an SBI credit card. Also, Amazon is offering an exchange deal of up to Rs 18,600 discount.

Vivo X60 Pro

Amazon is offering the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for Rs 48,990 against MRP: Rs 54,990 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,250 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well.

It is also giving similar deals on 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) 5G

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 49,990 (don’t forget to tick the Rs 5,000 discount coupon slot below the price tag) against MRP: Rs 54,990 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,250 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well.

Customers with an SBI credit card can claim an additional 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) off. It is also giving similar deals on 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model too.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: First impression

Upper mid-range ( Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000)

OnePlus 9R (2021 series with Snapdragon 870)

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 36,999 against MRP: Rs 39,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 21,600 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. It is also giving similar deals on 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model too.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ( with Snapdragon 865)

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 36,990 against MRP: Rs 50,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,250 and opt for a no-cost EMI option as well. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim an additional 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) off.

Xiaomi 11X Pro (with Snapdragon 888)

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 36,990 (don’t forget to tick the Rs 2,000 discount coupon slot below the price tag) against MRP: Rs 47,999 and consumers can avail additional discount via exchange up to Rs 18,250 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 1,000 off.

It is also giving a six-month screen replacement offer but only for Prime subscribers.

iQOO 7 (with Snapdragon 888)

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 26,990 (don’t forget to tick the Rs 3,000 discount coupon slot below the price tag) against MRP: Rs 34,990 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,250 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 2,000 off.

It is also giving similar deals on 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models too.

Must read | iQOO 7 review: Affordable flagship phone

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Amazon is offering the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 25,999 (don’t forget to tick the Rs 1,000 discount coupon slot below the price tag) against MRP: Rs 31,990 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 23,600 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 3,500 off.

It is also giving similar deals on 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model too.

Mid-range (Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,00)

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Amazon is offering the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 17,499 against MRP: Rs 19,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,250. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim an additional 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) off. It is also giving similar deals on 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model too.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Amazon is offering the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 24,499 against MRP: Rs 34,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 18,600. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 3,000 off. It is also giving similar deals on 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model too.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G review: Cool powerful phone

Vivo V21e 5G

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 24,990 against MRP: Rs 27,990 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 17,250. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 1,000 off.

It is also giving a six-month screen replacement offer but only for Prime subscribers.

iQOO Z3 5G

Amazon is offering the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 17,990 against MRP: Rs 22,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,250 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. It is also giving similar deals on 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model too.

Must read | iQOO Z3 review: Decent mid-range phone

Oppo F19 Pro

Amazon is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 21,990 against MRP: Rs 23,990 and consumers can avail of additional discounts via exchange up to Rs 15,250 and opt for a no-cost EMI option as well.

Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 1,250 off. It is also giving a six-month screen replacement offer but only for Prime subscribers.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Amazon is offering the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 15,999 against MRP: Rs 18,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,000. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 1,250) off.

Budget (Less than Rs 15,000)

Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021)

Amazon is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 11,999 against MRP: Rs 14,999 and consumers can avail of additional discounts via exchange up to Rs 11,300. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim an additional 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) off and also 6-month free screen replacement deal, but only those with Amazon Prime subscription.

Realme Narzo 50A

Amazon is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 11,499 (don’t forget to tick the Rs 1,000 discount coupon slot below the price tag) against MRP: Rs 12,999 and consumers can avail of additional discounts via exchange up to Rs 10,800 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 1,250 off.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE

Amazon is offering the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model for Rs 6,299 against MRP: Rs 8,999 and consumers can avail of additional discounts via exchange up to Rs 5,900 and opt for a no-cost EMI option as well. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 1,250 off.

Redmi 9A Sport

Amazon is offering the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model for Rs 6,999 against MRP: Rs 8,499 and consumers can avail of additional discounts via exchange up to Rs 6,600. Customers with an SBI credit card can claim an additional 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) off. It is also giving similar deals on 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model too.

