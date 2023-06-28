Amazon to kick off Prime Day sale next month in India

Amazon Prime Day is slated to kick-off at 12:00 am on July 15 and conclude at 11:59 pm on July 16.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 15:50 ist
Amazon logo. Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Amazon on Wednesday (June 28) announced to host the annual Prime Day sale in mid-July.

Amazon Prime Day is slated to kick off at 12:00 am on July 15 and conclude at 11:59 pm on July 16. Like the previous times, the e-commerce giant is offering lucrative deals on a wide array of product categories.

The company is also collaborating with SBI and ICICI Bank to offer 10 per cent additional savings on payment using respective credit/debit cards. There will also be EMI options too.  

Amazon Prime Day will see the launch of more than 45,000 new products from over 400 plus top Indian and global brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur and more.

Furthermore, Amazon is also partnering with Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), start-ups & brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops to generate customer demand around the nation.

Also, Amazon is offering good deals on its smart home gadgets such as Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices this Prime Day. The select latest smart speakers, smart display, and FireTV models will be available with up to 55 per cent discount. 

