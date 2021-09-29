Amazon's 'science fiction' robot that can patrol homes

Amazon unveils 'science fiction' robot that can patrol homes

Amazon said Astro could also be useful to help remotely check on elderly relatives or deliver reminders for certain activities

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 29 2021, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 05:28 ist
This handout image courtesy of Amazon.com, Inc. released September 29, 2021, shows the camera-equipped home robot "Astro" patrolling a home. Credit: AFP Photo

Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot Tuesday that users can deploy to patrol their houses, a device that one of the project's developers said was making science fiction a reality.

The tech giant cheered the "Astro" robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience, but digital watchdogs raised concerns for potential risks to people's most private moments at home.

Astro is a roughly two-foot (60 centimetres) tall and 20-pound (nine kilograms) device that can map out a house floor plan and obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera.

"Now when you are away, you can use it to proactively patrol your home and investigate activity," Amazon executive Dave Limp said in a product launch clip.

The device, which can work with Amazon's digital home assistant Alexa, can be taught to recognize faces and learn the habits of household members.

Amazon said Astro could also be useful to help remotely check on elderly relatives or deliver reminders for certain activities.

"It's taking science fiction and making it a reality," Suri Maddhula, who worked on the project, said in a video.

Matthew Guariglia, a policy analyst at digital watchdog group Electronic Frontier Foundation, raised concerns about the device potentially allowing hackers to see into a user's home or police seeking access to it via a search warrant.

"There are some scenarios in which (Astro) could be useful; there are some scenarios in which a surveillance camera on your house could be useful, too," he told AFP.

"But the problem is that you need to know that it comes off with a trade-off of vulnerability," he added.

Limp, the Amazon senior vice president for devices and services, in a call with journalists said Astro has built-in features to guard against abuses.

He said users can shut down Astro's cameras and microphones, also noting that the device issues a warning sound and message on its display when someone is trying to access the cameras remotely.

"If somebody hacked your account or something, and that could be a bad person obviously, we want to notify anyone that might be at home," he said.

He went on to say that Amazon does not have remote access to the cameras on its machines, and thus "would never allow a police department or a first responder to have access to that device."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amazon
robot
Technology News
Business News

What's Brewing

Amazon's 'science fiction' robot that can patrol homes

Amazon's 'science fiction' robot that can patrol homes

How Iranian turned Bidadi villa into ganja nursery

How Iranian turned Bidadi villa into ganja nursery

Instagram adult entertainment; saving adults impossible

Instagram adult entertainment; saving adults impossible

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

 