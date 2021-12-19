Amazon's Appstore finally working again on Android 12: Report

Amazon's Appstore finally working again on Android 12

According to Engadget, the marketplace had been malfunctioning for more than a month

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 19 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 14:50 ist
Reports of applications from the Appstore not working on Android 12 started to surface online in late October. Credit: AFP Photo

Tech giant Amazon has addressed the issue that had left those with Android 12 phones unable to use apps they had downloaded from the company's Appstore.

"We have released a fix for an issue impacting app launches for Amazon Appstore customers that have upgraded to Android 12 on their mobile devices," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by the website.

"We are contacting customers with steps to update their Appstore experience. We are sorry for any disruption this has caused," the spokesperson added.

Reports of applications from the Appstore not working on Android 12 started to surface online in late October.

Those with devices like the Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 found they could not run any of the software they had previously downloaded from the Appstore, the report said.

There were also reports of no apps showing up in the marketplace. While the issue didn't affect many people, it took about a month for Amazon to acknowledge it officially, it added.

