AMD unveils Radeon RX 6000M series mobile graphics 

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Tuesday unveiled the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics including the top-of-stack Radeon RX 6800M – the fastest AMD Radeon GPU for laptops to power frame rates of 1440p gaming at the Computex 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan.

AMD also introduced the AMD Advantage Design Framework, which is a collaboration between the company and its global PC partners to bring out the next generation of premium, high-performance gaming laptops.

With the combination of the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics, AMD Radeon Software and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with AMD smart technologies and other advanced system design characteristics, AMD Advantage systems are designed to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences, the company said. The company added that the first AMD Advantage laptops are expected from leading OEMs from June.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800M has a game clock of 2300 MHz 192 bit at 145W with 12 GB of GDDR6 RAM and 96 MB of infinity cache. The AMD Radeon RX 6700M 160 bit is clocked at 2300 MHz but with a lesser TDP at 135 W with 80 MB of infinity cache and 10 GB of GDDR6 RAM. The AMD Radeon RX 6600M 128 bit is clocked at 2177MHz at 100W with 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM and 32 MB of infinity cache.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU offers 1440p/ 120 fps performance, the AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU offers 1440p/ 100 fps, while the AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU offers 1080p/ 100 fps.

AMD also unveiled AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), a spatial upscaling technology to boost framerates up to 2.5x in select titles at 4K resolution gaming experience.

“There have been incredible advances in gaming over the last several years, with powerful technologies allowing desktop PCs to deliver high-octane, beautifully complex and immersive worlds like never before,” said Scott Herkelman, Corporate Vice-President and General Manager, Graphics Business Unit, AMD.

“We’re excited to bring the high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 2 architecture to next-generation laptops to unlock the same level of high-performance experiences and true-to-life visuals for mobile gamers. With AMD Advantage, gamers can be sure these next-generation laptops are designed, optimised and purpose-built for the best possible gaming experiences.”

The company said that the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics are built on the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture that is capable of delivering up to 1.5 times higher performance or up to 43 percent lower power at the same performance level compared to AMD RDNA architecture.

Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics brings technologies like AMD Infinity Cache of up to 96 MB, AMD Smart Access Memory, AMD SmartShift Technology, AMD Radeon Chill (to save power) and AMD FidelityFX (for visual enhancement).

Several AMD Advantage gaming laptops are expected to be available in 2021. The Republic of Gamers Strix G15/17 AMD Advantage Edition gaming laptops, featuring AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPUs, AMD Ryzen 5900HX Mobile Processors and AMD smart technologies, are expected to be available beginning in early June. The HP Omen 16 laptop, featuring AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPUs, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processors and AMD smart technologies, are expected to be available soon. AMD Advantage laptops from Lenovo and MSI are expected to be available later this year.

