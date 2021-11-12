An iPhone X for Rs 64 lakh? Yes, it's true

A user-modified iPhone X with a working USB-C port, complete with full data transfer and charging capabilities was sold for $86,001 (about Rs 64 lakh) at an auction.

Created by engineering student Ken Pillonel, the USB-C iPhone X was unveiled in October and instantly captured the imagination of iPhone users excited at the bit for a more modern connector, AppleInsider reported.

Pillonel released a video explainer of the build-in early November and, as expected, the process was more than a simple parts swap.

In addition, to reverse engineering Apple's C94 connector, Pillonel had to fabricate a custom circuit board, test and route connections, and squeeze USB-C parts into an already crammed case.

The final result was put up for auction on eBay with bids quickly soaring north of $85,000, the report said.

As noted by Gizmodo, the auction ended today with a winning bid of $86,001. A total of 116 bids were placed, most of which came within the first three days.

Pillonel guarantees that the iPhone is functional, but warned against restoring, updating, or erasing the device. Further, he said the buyer should not use the heavily modified iPhone as their primary device and stipulated that its case not be opened.

