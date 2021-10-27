Android 12 eases WhatsApp history transfer between iOS to Android devices

Last week, Google began rolling out the Android 12 to all eligible Pixel phones and also, revealed that some of the premium phones of Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, and others will also get the new OS soon.

Android 12 is touted to be the biggest mobile OS update to date. It comes with all-new Material You user interface, security control shortcuts, privacy labels, and more.

Now, Google has revealed another aspect of Android 12 that will particularly help Apple iPhone users who are planning to make the jump to the Android ecosystem.

Previously, while moving from iPhone to Android or vice versa, there was no option to transfer WhatsApp history between two devices.

Data mostly included personal photos, fond memories of chatting with family members, friends, and other important files related to work that people didn't want to let go of and this has been one of the main reasons for many to stick to either an iPhone or Android mobile.

With Android 12, Google has eased the transition at least for users with iPhone to switch to Android.

"We worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you, said "Paul Dunlop, Product Manager, Android.



QR code to transfer WhatsApp history from an iPhone to an Android mobile. Credit: Android



Here's how to transfer WhatsApp data from Apple iPhone to Android:

Prerequisite: Users should have a USB-C to Lightning cable to get started.

Step 1: Connect your phones with the aforementioned cable, and when prompted while setting up your new Android device, scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all your conversations, media, and moreover to your new device.

As far as security is concerned, Google has assured that WhatsApp chat history will be simply copied from the iPhone to the new Android phone. And, no one will be able to see or intercept the data during the transfer process.

Also, it won't allow new messages to appear on the old device while the transfer is in progress.

Must read | Android 12: 10 key features you should know about the new major OS update

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.