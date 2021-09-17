Android 12: List of devices eligible for the latest Google mobile OS

Google, earlier this year in February released a developer preview of Android 12 to registered developers. Later at the I/O 2021 (May 18), it formally showcased the Android 12 for the world and was made available to public testers with eligible devices that met system requirements.

Since then, it has rolled out four beta versions till August-end, and earlier this month on September 8, it deployed the last and final Android 12 Beta 5 update. The latter comes with cleaner and fewer bugs than previous versions. This is the last chance for developers to weed out all bugs and ensure a better user experience on phones.



Android 12 gets material design, which blends app icons with the home screen's wallpaper. Credit: Google



Google is expected to roll out the gold master (final) version to the public between late September and the first week of October. The new Android 12 is coming with new material design changes including personalised interface, security control shortcuts, privacy labels, and more.

Privacy dashboard is coming with Android 12. Credit: Google



As the company is busy putting final touches to the Android 12, DH will be listing the devices that are confirmed and also those, which are most likely to receive Google's latest mobile operating system.

Brands Phone models confirmed to get Android 12 (*) Phone models most likely to get Android 12 (*) Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. --------------------------- Samsung Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, and upcoming S series devices Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold, and upcoming Z series devices Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and upcoming Tab S series devices

-------------------------- HMD Global's Nokia Nokia XR 20 Nokia 1.3, 2.4, 3.4, 5.3, 5.4, 8.3 5G, Nokia CO1 Plus, Nokia C20 Plus, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, X20, XR20 (Beta already available) Xiaomi Xiaomi- Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i and Mi 11X Pro Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi K20 series OnePlus OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, Nord 2 OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, OnePlus Nord (1st Gen), OnePlus Nord CE Oppo Find X3 Pro F19 series and more Realme Realme GT Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8S 5G, 8i, and more Vivo Not yet confirmed Vivo V21 5G, V60 Pro, V50 series, V20 series Poco Not yet confirmed Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro and more Motorola Not yet confirmed Moto G 5G, Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20, G60, G40 Fusion, G30, and more TCL TCL 20 Pro 5G ---------------------------- iQOO iQOO 7 Legend iQOO 7, Z3 series Asus Zenfone 8 Zenfone Flip, ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 4 and more Sharp Aquos Sense 5G ----------------------------- ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G -----------------------------

[* More phone models will be added to the list as and when companies announce Android 12 updates to their respective phones.]

