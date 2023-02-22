Android 13 finally comes to Nothing Phone(1)

After months of testing, Nothing finally rolled out the Android 13 OS to Phone(1). It comes with huge improvements in terms of performance, photography enhancements, and a whole lot of customisation features.

Some of the most notable aspects include smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off. The Media Control setting gets a new look and user interface. Now, it will offer album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls. And, users can adjust individual volume sliders without unlocking the screen (e.g. music vs ringtone).

In Game mode, notifications will be less distracting. Now, Google Game Dashboard supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.

With Live caption, the phone can detect speech and will automatically generate captions.



Nothing OS 1.5 update. Credit: Nothing



As far as privacy is concerned, Nothing is bringing Photo picker. With this user can individually select which images he/she wants to share with each app.

Nothing OS 1.5 also brings media permissions and users can group the types of media they want to share e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, and files.

The phone will alert the user when an app accesses the clipboard. It also offers the option clear the history after a period of time to prevent unwanted access. It also brings a Personal Safety app.

Also, Nothing OS update also promises to increase background memory and this helps in increasing the speed of app loading up to 50 per cent faster. With the new self-repair feature, Phone (1) will periodically clear unused cache and expired system dumps. This will help in device deliver a stable user experience with less lag.

And, Nothing OS 1.5 brings a new Glyph sound pack with more ringtones and notification sounds. It also brings new 'Material You', customisation offering more colour schemes available for matching third-party apps to wallpaper.

It also brings lock screen shortcut customisations. Users will also get the option to create shortcuts for the camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

Here's how to update your Nothing Phone(1) to the latest Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.4 software

Go to Settings >> System>> System update >> tap download and install

