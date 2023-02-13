Android 14 developer preview released for Pixel phones

Like the previous year, Google is offering the first version of Android 14 Developer Preview v1 first to select registered testers. The company is seeking developer feedback on new features, APIs, and behavior changes seen on phones.

Google will follow up with developer preview 2 in March and roll out the beta version for public testers in April. Android 14 beta v2, 3, 4, 5, and more will be released every month for at least till Golden Master (full and final development stage version) is ready before the mass deployment to all eligible phones in late August or early September.

For now, the developer preview 1 and 2 will compatible only with select Google phones -- Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a (5G).

It should be noted the Android 14 beta will be made available to third-party Android phones made by OnePlus, Asus, Vivo, Samsung, and others in the coming months.

Android 14: Key features to know

Android 14, which is internally called UpSideDownCake is said to be more of a refined version of the predecessor and comes with some notable improvements in terms of security and accessibility.

1) Android 14 will come with several optimisation that will ensure apps on phones with different screen sizes work seamlessly with less chance of crashing

2) As for accessibility is concerned, Android 14 will enable phones to support font scaling up to 200% for people with low vision and it ensures, the scaling of fonts doesn't ruin the user experience

3) Google Android 14 will also bring more flexibility for app developers to list languages as per the region of the device used

4) With Android 14, apps won't be able to dynamically load any code and only be in read-only format. This will potentially block any malicious apps from automatically importing any extra code to corrupt the operating system

5) Also, Google Android 14 will not allow Android phone users to sideload any app APIs lower than SDK (software development kit) 23. This means APIs with SDK22 or lower version, which support Android 6 or older OS, will not function on devices

6) Android 14 will bring support for satellite connectivity to new generation phones launched with special modems in 2023

7) Android 14 promises to improve the battery life of phones with better power usage optimisation of apps running the background

As Google rolls out the new preview and beta versions in the coming months, we will be able to know about more new features coming in Android 14.

