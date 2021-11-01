Android-powered Nokia T20 tablet launched in India

HMD Global Oy on Monday (November 1) launched the company's first Android tablet Nokia T20 series in India.
It sports a 10.36-inch 2K (2000 x 1200p) IPS LCD screen and offers up to 400 nits brightness. It features toughened glass for protection and comes with IP54 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.
Inside, it comes with the 12nm class 64-bit architecture-based 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 octa-core processor, Mali-G52 GPU, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB storage / 64GB storage (expandable memory up to 256GB), 8MP rear camera with LED flash, a 5MP front camera and an 8200mAh battery with 10W charger in-box. It also supports a 15W charger too.
It runs Android 11 out-of-box and is guaranteed to get two major Android updates and an additional year of security software support.
Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card support, FM Radio, Stereo speakers, power amplifier, dual microphones, OZO Audio, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac ( dual bands: 2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.
The Nokia T20 (Wi-Fi only) will be available in two storage configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. The LTE+Wi-Fi model comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 18,499. It will come in just one colour- ocean blue.
Must read | Google announces Android 12L for tablets, foldable phones
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold
Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?
What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?
Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses
Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?
DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?
Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday