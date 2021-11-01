Android-powered Nokia T20 tablet launched in India

HMD Global Oy on Monday (November 1) launched the company's first Android tablet Nokia T20 series in India.

It sports a 10.36-inch 2K (2000 x 1200p) IPS LCD screen and offers up to 400 nits brightness. It features toughened glass for protection and comes with IP54 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.

Inside, it comes with the 12nm class 64-bit architecture-based 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 octa-core processor, Mali-G52 GPU, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB storage / 64GB storage (expandable memory up to 256GB), 8MP rear camera with LED flash, a 5MP front camera and an 8200mAh battery with 10W charger in-box. It also supports a 15W charger too.

It runs Android 11 out-of-box and is guaranteed to get two major Android updates and an additional year of security software support.



Nokia T20 tablet series. Credit: HMD Global Oy



Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card support, FM Radio, Stereo speakers, power amplifier, dual microphones, OZO Audio, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac ( dual bands: 2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

The Nokia T20 (Wi-Fi only) will be available in two storage configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. The LTE+Wi-Fi model comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 18,499. It will come in just one colour- ocean blue.

