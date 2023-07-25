Android users in India can now download ChatGPT

ChatGPT is now available for Android users in the United States, India, Bangladesh and Brazil, the viral chatbot's owner OpenAI said on Tuesday, as it looks to take advantage of the popularity of the artificial intelligence tool.
As AI becomes widely used in tasks such as content writing to coding, San Francisco-based OpenAI announced ChatGPT for Android last week to further expand its user base.
ChatGPT, which was launched by the Sam Altman-led company in November last year, has been available on Apple's iOS platform since May.
The viral success of ChatGPT has triggered a wave of enthusiasm in AI, prompting companies such as Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet to pour billions of dollars into the technology.
OpenAI said it would expand the rollout on Android to additional countries over the next week.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes
Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally
PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President
IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020
IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies
Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'
Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres