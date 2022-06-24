Apple announces Back to School 2022 offers in India

As educational institutions begin to open doors to children for the new academic year, Apple has launched the 2022 edition of the 'Back to School' campaign in India.

The consumer electronics major is offering lucrative discounts on MacBooks and iPads on Apple online store. Also, the customer also gets a free pair of AirPods along with 6 months free of Apple Music with devices in addition to 20 per cent off on Apple Care+.

Customers who don't like AirPods 2, can upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 for just Rs 6,400 and AirPods Pro at Rs 12,200.

Apple's Back to School offer applies to the new iPad Air (5th Gen), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen), and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th Gen). And, PCs include MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2 (available in July), MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac.

Prospective buyers-- students, parents, teachers, and even university staff with valid ID, can avail of discount offers. Interested readers can check if they are eligible for the Education discount offer on Apple online store (here).

The USP of the Apple iPad Air 5th gen boasts PC-grade M1 silicon. It comes with the 8-core CPU, promising to deliver up to 60 percent faster performance, and the 8-core GPU delivers up to 2x faster graphics performance compared to the previous iPad Air.



Apple iPad Air 5th Gen. Credit: Apple



Combined with the CPU and GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine will boost the advanced machine learning (ML) functions on the iPad Air. In layman’s terms, it will be able to deliver buttery-smooth performance in terms of editing multiple streams of 4K video, playing graphics-intensive games including augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), and more.

The Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available at a starting price of Rs 54,900 and the Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68,900 in India.

The new MacBook Pro and Air with M2 silicon are touted to be the most powerful PCs in the industry.

Must read | Key features of Apple's new MacBook Air and Pro



Apple MacBook Pro with M2. Credit: Apple



MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 1,19, 900 and Rs 1, 09, 900 for students via education plan. On the other hand, 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 1, 29, 900, and Rs 119,900 for students via education plan.

Read more | Apple iMac with M1 silicon

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.