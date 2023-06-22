Apple announces 'Back to University' discount offer for students, teachers in India

Apple on Thursday (June 22) announced the annual promotional 'Back to Univesity' sale campaign in India.

The company is offering lucrative discounts and vouchers on select Macs, MacBooks and iPads to students and teachers.

Consumers buying any of these devices-- iPad Pro 11-inch, 12.9-inch, and iPad Air 5th Gen, are entitled to get free Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) worth Rs 11,900 free.

Apple is also offering AirPods (3rd Gen) worth Rs 19,900 free to consumers who buy any of these devices-- MacBook Air or MacBook Pro or iMac 24. If you go for the Mac mini, you are eligible to claim AirPods (2nd Gen) worth Rs 14,900 free.



Add to that, official Apple-owned stores offer personalization options such as custom engraving on Apple Pencils, AirPods Cases, and iPads for free. And, the company offers a special trade-in incentive option to exchange old devices for new Apple products.

Furthermore, customers are also eligible to claim 20 per cent off Apple Care+ service (for priority repairs of devices) and three months of free subscriptions to Apple Music and Apple TV+. After the free period, they can continue with subscriptions at a discounted price of Rs 59 per month.

This offer is applicable to all new and existing university students and teachers, and staff at all levels. It will be valid from June 22 to October 2 at Apple BKC, Apple Saket, and Apple Store Online.



Even Apple authorized partner stores too, are offering similar deals. Customers can claim up to 8 per cent on select Macs and iPads. Additionally, through partner bank cards, more discounts can be availed on Apple products.

It should be noted that the students and teachers must present and submit valid student ID and teacher ID along with identification proof. This offer on Apple authorised partner stores will be available till September 30.

