Apple announces delay of child protection measures

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Sep 03 2021, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 19:41 ist
Apple announced Friday that it will delay the rollout of its controversial new child pornography protection tools, accused by some of undermining the privacy of its devices and services.

"Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features," the company said in a statement.

Apple Inc
child protection
Technology
Privacy

