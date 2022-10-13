Apple apps, services to get better integration with Windows 11 PCs, Xbox consoles

It has always been a tedious task for an iPhone user to exchange photos or videos on Microsoft Windows PCs and mobile.

Now, things are about to get better. Microsoft during the recently concluded Ignite 2022 event revealed that it is bringing improvements to Microsoft Photos that offer a better interface to navigate through the iCloud photo library on just on Windows 11 PCs but also on Xbox consoles-- Series X, Series S, and Xbox One. The new update 2022.31100.9001.0 is being rolled out to all compatible devices.

" Your iCloud Photos will appear alongside photos from other sources in the beautifully redesigned “All Photos” gallery view, as well as on a dedicated page you can access from the side navigation pane," the company said.

Initially, only developers with Windows Insiders credentials can able to integrate the iCloud library with the Photos app.



iCloud integration with Microsoft Photos app. Credit: Microsoft



After updating the new Photos app, users have to sign into the iCloud for Windows app on the PC and ensure that 'Photos' are selected.

Next month, the new update will be rolled to the public version of the Microsoft Photos app for Windows 11 PCs.

Also, Microsoft announced Apple Music app is now available on Microsoft Store for Xbox consoles.

However, the Apple Music and the Apple TV app will be made available for Windows PC in 2023.

