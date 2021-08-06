Apple Arcade welcomes Monster Hunter Stories and more games

Already Apple Arcade houses some of the best graphic-rich and animated games in the industry. It houses more than 180 games and now, it is adding more on Friday (August 6).

Apple is bringing three, one Arcade Originals (Super Leap Day) and two in App Store Greats (Monster Hunter Stories & Super Stickman Golf 3) sections.

The new Super Leap Day developed by Nitrome Limited is a one-button platform game with a new level to play every day. In the game, there is a new King on the Throne and he has created some of the most devious challenges yet for the unwitting contestants.

Players will also discover new contestants and unleash their abilities like floating up high with Puffer’s inflatable head, vacuuming up everything with Spout’s powers of suction or travel round surfaces with the sticky powers of the mysterious creature Goop. Interested readers can install it from Apple App Store (here).



Super Leap Day (screen-shot)



On the other hand, Monster Hunter Stories is developed CAPCOM. It is a highly-rated role-playing game, where players enter a world filled with large monsters that roam the land, and people everywhere make a living hunting them. But there's a remote village that follows a different set of customs called the Monster Riders, who don't hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. The monsters that form kinships with Riders, known as "Monsties," possess incredible powers. Interested readers can install it from Apple App Store (here).



Monster Hunter Stories (screen-grab)



The Super Stickman Golf 3 is developed by Noodlecake. It is a multi-player 2D golf game and offers courses, crazy power-ups, fun collectible cards, wild game modes, and more. Gamers can play head-to-head matches or up to 8 players in real-time races to the cup. Interested readers can install it from Apple App Store (here).



Super Stickman Golf 3 (screen-shot)



There's more...

Apple is also bringing globally renowned chef reality show-inspired MasterChef: Let’s Cook!.

Developed by Tilting Point, MasterChef: Let’s Cook! offers exciting challenges slice, prepare, plate, and serve dishes in fun, unique, and fast-paced cooking. Players will have to showcase their cooking abilities to become the number one chef as they are matched with other players around the world.



MasterChef: Let’s Cook! (screen-grab)



Players can choose their ingredients, then carve and cook them into delectable dishes to be served with style in fun mini-games. The jury will evaluate their dish based on their performance and speed. Players will complete and unlock new recipes, challenges, and mini-games along their cooking journey.

The company is also bringing Layton’s Mystery Journey. It is developed by Level-5.

The game allows players to join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in her search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton.



Layton's Mystery Journey (screen-grab)



Players will be tasked to move around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy.

