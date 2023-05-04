Apple brings 20 new games to Arcade

Apple Arcade is home to more than 200 exclusive gaming titles for Apple devices and now, the company is bringing 20 more including WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade. Also, popular games from the App Store are also coming to Arcade, including Temple Run+, Playdead’s LIMBO+, PPKP+, and more.

“Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles in one gaming destination for our users to discover and enjoy. Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade.

With less than four years of debut, Apple Arcade has grown big around the world. One of the primary reasons for Apple Arcade's success is that games don't feature any ads and customers never have to make any in-app purchases too.

Also, most games get weekly content updates, and of course, like this month, time-to-time, customers get access to new games that can be played across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Also, with family plan, they can be played by up to six family members.



Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point) on iPhone. Credit: Apple



Add to that, Apple has set up a robust user privacy policy for safe gaming and there is less scope for any data breach.

Apple device owners will love the new Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point). It is built by chess grandmasters and gaming experts. It is playable both online and offline.



Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys) app. Credit: Apple



Of course, it will offer a beginner level for people who are keen to learn chess and for experts too, there is a professional level.

For children, there is Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys). As the name suggests, players, using a variety of brushes, crayons, markers, and magic tools, just have to colour their favorite Disney and Pixar characters. Add to that, players can also customise their characters and create their own unique versions of classic Disney scenes.

