Apple brings new Watch Pride Edition bands, watch face

Technology major Apple on Tuesday (May 24) launched a new line of special edition Apple Watch bands ahead of the Pride month (June), which celebrates the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement.

Apple's new Watch Band comes with original rainbow colours inspired by pride flags, including light blue, pink, and white, representing transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, and black and brown, symbolising Black and Latinx communities.

Even Nike is bringing a similar special Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop with the full spectrum of the rainbow colours and features a matching Nike Bounce face that accompanies the new band.

Also, Apple has introduced the new Pride watch face. It features colorful threads and they move as the Digital Crown on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the user’s wrist is raised. Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.



The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop for Apple Watch. Credit: Apple



The company has also started a new Shot on iPhone pride campaign. It will be on Instagram starting soon works from photographers Ryan McGinley at Stonewall Inn in New York; Evan Benally Atwood at Window Rock in Arizona; Apple has roped in other reputed creators in Europe too.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop cost Rs 3,900 and go on sale at Apple online store and at authorised retail shops from May 26 onwards. Also, the watch faces are now available on all Watch Series 4 and later versions with watchOS 8.6, and the iPhones should be running iOS 15.5.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 7 long-term review: Bigger and better

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.