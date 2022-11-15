Apple building own metaverse-like virtual world, AR/VR headset may come in 2023: Report

For long, Apple has been improving the iPhone's hardware with AR (Augmented Reality)/Virtual Reality (VR) in focus. Cupertino-based technology company introduced LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) Scanner with iPhone 12 series and new iterations too, come with similar features offering immersive video gaming and even e-commerce shopping experience too.

But, the real game changer is touted to be Apple's dedicated Mixed Reality (MR) headgear, which has been under works for more than a year. It was rumoured to make its debut along with iPhone 14 series, but supply constraints reportedly forced Apple to postpone until 2023.

There was no credible information on how Apple planned to bring just the hardware and not have any proprietary virtual platform. Some indicated Apple may collaborate with third-party to offer a platform to explore the virtual space similar to Meta's 'Horizon Worlds' metaverse.

Now, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has claimed that Apple is looking to hire more software professionals to build its own 3D mixed-reality world. The company may very well offer stiff competition to Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse to attract new customers to its fold.

While smartphones have become iterative for the last few years, with no major innovation, Apple sees mixed reality hardware as the next big thing that can drive the company's revenue for the foreseeable future.

Initially, Apple's MR/VR/AR service may offer virtual office meeting platforms for corporates and even introduce immersive classroom features for schools. And, over time build a metaverse-like social media platform.

Speculations are rife that Apple's RealityOS-power mixed reality headgear may possibly launch along with the iPhone 15. And, word on the street is that Apple may charge anywhere between $1000 (approx. Rs 77,553) and $3000 (around Rs 2,32,657) a piece.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.