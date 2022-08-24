Apple confirms to host 'Far Out' hardware event early September

After weeks of speculations, Apple on Wednesday announced to host the hardware event early next month.

Titled 'Far Out', the Apple event is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) and like in the last two years, the programme will be live streamed from Apple Park HQ.

Here’s What to expect at Apple’s Far Out event:

This year, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones and most likely to continue the number chronology and be offered as iPhone 14 series.

One big change is that Apple will be ditching iPhone mini variant for new iPhone 14 Max with 6.7-inch screen. Other three will be— iPhone 14(6.1–inch), 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

The Pro models are expected to come with big camera upgrades along with new pill display panel with reduced notch design.

On the other hand iPhone 14 and 14 Max will have dual cameras and normal notch design as seen in the previous generation.

Apple is also expected to announce not one but two Watch series 8 series — one standard Watch series 8 and top-end Watch Series 8 Pro. The latter will have titanium case and former will have aluminium case. The Pro model will have longer battery life.