Apple Diwali offer: You can now buy iPhone 12, 12 mini with free AirPods in India

As promised, Apple on Thursday (October 7) kicked off the festive Deepavali (or Diwali) festive sale campaign in India.

Prospective consumers can now claim free AirPods worth Rs 14,900 with the iPhone 12 or the 12 mini on the official Apple online store. The festive offer runs for a month till November 4.

Apple iPhone 12 series comes with a powerful A14 Bionic chipset. It should be noted that most of the current Android phones with the latest Snapdragon 800 series are yet to catch up with the A14 series in terms of performance and speed of completing tasks on a phone.

The photography hardware too, iPhone 12 boasts a top-class dual-camera module. It takes great photos in almost all light conditions.

Other notable features including highly secured FaceID (the gold standard for facial recognition security in the industry), day-long battery life, premium build quality, Ceramic Shield on the display, and more.

Soon after the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple permanently reduced the prices of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini by Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively in India.

Now, Apple iPhone 12 and the 12 mini prices start at Rs 65,900 and Rs 59,900, respectively. The company also offers lucrative trade-in discount deals too, which will further reduce the price of the device.

There is customisation option too. Customers can opt to engrave emojis or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu on AirPods. On other products such as iPad and Apple Pencil, users can ask for English engraving only.

Apple offers the engraving option on AirPods and other products. Credit: Apple



Users will also get the option to put Apple products and accessories with a beautifully wrapped gift box and customised card, or a special message on the packing slip.

If you are buying the iPhone for the first time, Apple offers the option to the users to participate in a free session with a specialist and cover the topics they want — from the basics to pro tips. (Check out the schedule here).



Apple offers the option to customers to schedule free sessions with specialists to learn more about the products. Credit: Apple



Besides that, the company hosts Today at Apple session. Usually, it used to happen physically at Apple Stores, but due to Covid-19 safety protocol, it is now all virtual. Here, users gain access to free educational sessions on various topics from photo and video to music, coding, art, design, and more. Besides Apple specialists, the company also invites world-class artists, photographers, and musicians, for teaching sessions from basics and how-to lessons to professional-level programs.

