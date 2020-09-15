Apple Event 2020 live updates: New Apple iPad Air 4th Gen unveiled
updated: Sep 15 2020, 23:31 ist
In about a few minutes, Apple will kick off the annual Fall event at the company's iconic Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the programme will be streamed online.
23:30
Apple iPad Air 4 series price starts at $599
It will be available in October.
Apple iPad Air 4 features
Apple iPad Air 4th gen comes with 5nm class A14 Bionic chipset
Apple A14 Bionic houses 11.8 billion transistors. 40% better performance and 2X graphics computing compared to the predecessor iPad Air 3rd gen. It can perform 11 trillion operations per second.
Apple iPad Air 4 with all-screen display with side-mounted Touch ID launched
Apple iPad 8 comes with iPadOS 14 out-of-the-box
Apple iPad 8th gen costs$329 and for students, it costs$299.
Apple unveils new iPad 8th Gen
It comes with Apple A12 Bionic series chipset with Neural Engine,Touch ID security
Apple One Services launched
Apple One subscription plan launched, wherein the company will offer all its services such as Apple Arcade (gaming), Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage under one roof, at multiple price points.
Apple Fitness+ services
All the health data will be store on devices. It will be available for $9.99 per month and $79.99 per year plans.
Apple just launched its own Fitness+ service
Apple Watch owners can avail expert advice for routine exercises any time on any day at any place. It will offer Yoga, cycling, strength, core, hit, rowing and more.
Apple Watch SE, Series 6 and Series 3
Apple will offer the new Watch Series 6 with prices starting at $399, while the new Watch SE will cost just $279. On the other hand, the older Watch Series 3 will be available for $199. Both the new models will be available for purchase in select global regions from this Friday (September 19).
Affordable Apple Watch SE launched
It comes with S5 chipset seen in the Apple Watch Series 5. But the design will be similar to the Watch Series 6.
Apple Family setup feature offer parents pair kid's watch even if the latter doesn't own an Apple Watch
Apple watchOS will bring truck load of watch faces with lot more complications
Apple's new Watch is powered by S6 chipset, more powerful and faster than the predecessor
Apple Watch Series 6 can measure blood-oxygen level
Here it is.
Apple's new Watch Series 6 in new vivid colours including the PRODUCT (RED) variant.
Word on the street is that the Cupertino-based company will unveil the new line of Apple Watch along with the next generation of iPad Air, a generic iPad (8th gen) and accessory such as AirTags. Additionally, it is likely to announce Apple One subscription plan, wherein the company will offer all its services such as Apple Arcade (gaming), Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage under one roof, at multiple price points.
Unfortunately, Apple in all probability will not launch the new iPhone 12 series on September 15. Due to Covid-19 induced lockdown in the early months of 2020, Apple's supply partners faced constraints in procuring components, and the assembling of phones just started a few days ago. Speculations are rife, the new iPhone 12 will be revealed next month.
Apple Event is live. CEO Tim Cook on the screen
Apple CEO Tim Cook all set for the Special Event
Expect new line of Apple Watches, iPad and more
Word on the street is that the Cupertino-based company will unveil the new line of Apple Watch along with the next generation of iPad Air, a generic iPad (8th gen) and accessory such as AirTags. Additionally, it is likely to announce Apple One subscription plan, wherein the company will offer all its services such as Apple Arcade (gaming), Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage under one roof, at multiple price points.
Unfortunately, Apple in all probability will not launch the new iPhone 12 series on September 15. Due to Covid-19 induced lockdown in the early months of 2020, Apple's supply partners faced constraints in procuring components, and the assembling of phones just started a few days ago. Speculations are rife, the new iPhone 12 will be revealed next month.
Must read |Apple Event 2020: New Watches, iPad and more