Apple has 'one more thing' to reveal this month

Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown may have forced delays in Apple products' launch timeline, but the Cupertino-based technology is too resilient to sit back and pause, as it is going ahead in its third event in as many months.

Apple in the media invitation said it has 'One More Thing' to reveal on November 10. It is most probably the last new gadget for the unusual year of 2020 that completes rather a fruitful decade that saw the company reach a massive milestone of $3 Trillion market value.

So, what Apple has in store for us?

Well, it won't be a stretch for us to believe that the upcoming Apple device will be the company's first-ever MacBook, which will be powered by its proprietary Apple Silicon processor.

Apple made an announcement and gave a sneak peek on the new Silicon development during the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 in June.



MacBook series. Credit: Apple



We already know the prowess of A-series chipsets in the iPhones compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon-based Android mobiles. So, it won't be a surprise to see Apple's new PC processor will be faster and powerful by several notches against Intel or AMD-based Windows computers.

We just have to wait till next week to see how the new Apple MacBook series will look and perform.

Interested readers can log in to Apple. com on November 10 at 10:00 am PST (11:30 pm IST) to catch the live-action.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.