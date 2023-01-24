Apple Health VP Dr Sumbul Desai to visit Hyderabad next month

Vice president of Health at Apple, Dr. Sumbul Ahmad Desai (MD) is coming to India next month.

On February 25, at 10:30 am, Dr. Sumbul Desai will be participating in a fireside chat with Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals at BioAsia 2023, an event hosted by the Government of Telangana at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad.

This is the 20th edition of the BioAsia conclave conducted by the Telangana government in partnership with the Government of India and the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA). It will be attended by renowned life sciences academia, healthcare leaders, start-ups, regulators, and investors, on one platform to discuss future healthcare innovations and how they can be delivered to citizens.

Most Apple fans and media are familiar with Dr. Desai presenting Apple keynotes particularly the Health app and feature-rich Watches. Dr. Desai, Swedish-born of Indian origin plays a critical role at Apple overseeing works such as clinical product development, medical research, and clinical partnerships. She also leads the regulatory and quality teams.

It should be noted that Apple collaborates with prominent health institutions such as Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the American Heart Association, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Johns Hopkins University, to conduct landmark health studies and advance discovery with the ResearchKit and CareKit platforms.

In the latest Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra, Apple for the first time, launched temperature sensing capability with the retrospective ovulation estimates feature, adding to the many consumer health tools available on Apple Watch and iPhone including the ECG app, irregular rhythm notifications, cycle tracking and hearing health features.

Prior to Apple, Dr Desai served as vice chair of strategy and innovation in the department of medicine at Stanford Medicine, as well as an associate chief medical officer at Stanford Healthcare. She also serves as a clinical associate professor in the department of medicine at Stanford School of Medicine.

It can be noted Apple VP Priya Balasubramaniam president of product operations at Apple, attended the virtual Bengaluru Tech Summit in 2021.

In the last few years, thanks to the Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive scheme, Apple and its supplier partners Westron, Foxconn, and Pegatron have increased their presence in India for assembling products not just for the domestic market but also for export too.

For the first time ever, Apple's monthly iPhone exports from India breached one billion dollars in December 2022.

