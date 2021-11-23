Apple HomePod mini in new colours hit stores in India

Last month, Apple unveiled new colours of HomePod mini and now finally, they are available in global markets including India.

Besides the white and space grey colour variant, prospective HomePod mini buyers now have three new options--yellow, orange and blue for Rs 9,900.

Except for the new colours, everything else such as build materials and internal hardware remains the same as the original HomePod mini.

It is 3.3-inch tall and comes with colour-matched details such as tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable.

An interesting aspect of the HomePod mini is that it is made of environmentally friendly methods. It has 99 per cent recycled rare earth elements, with the neodymium magnet in the speaker driver utilizing 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements. The mesh fabric is made with more than 90 per cent recycled plastic, and all of the packaging wood fibres are from responsibly managed forests or from recycled sources.

It boasts a proprietary acoustic waveguide design, which can direct the flow of sound down and out toward the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience.

The three-microphone array is tuned to hear 'Hey Siri,' and a fourth inward-facing microphone help isolate sound coming from the speaker to improve voice detection when music is playing.

Inside, the HomePod mini comes packed with an Apple S5 chip, an Apple-engineered full-range driver, a neodymium magnet, and a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators, which enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

Also, HomePod mini comes with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real-time.



HomePod mini colour options. Credit: Apple



Also, Siri is well optimised for HomePod mini to deliver personsalised recommendations in terms of music, podcasts and other aspects. It can recognise the voices of up to six different household members.

Apple HomePod mini support most of the music apps such as Jio Saavn, Gaana, Amazon Prime Music and others in addition to Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and thousands of radio stations.

