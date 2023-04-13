Apple eyeing MacBook manufacturing unit in Thailand

Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 13 2023, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 09:52 ist
Apple logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as the company continues to expand its manufacturing footprint outside of China, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Apple
Business News
Thailand
China

