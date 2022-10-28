Apple India registers record growth in Q4 2022

Apple on Thursday announced the financial results for the quarter ending September 2022.

Cupertino-based consumer electronics major registered record revenue of $90.1 billion, up 8 percent over the previous year. Annual revenue was $394.3 billion, up 8 percent year over year.

“This quarter’s results reflect Apple’s commitment to our customers, to the pursuit of innovation, and to leaving the world better than we found it. As we head into the holiday season with our most powerful lineup ever, we are leading with our values in every action we take and every decision we make. We are deeply committed to protecting the environment, to securing user privacy, to strengthening accessibility, and to creating products and services that can unlock humanity’s full creative potential,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

The company reportedly generated more than $24 billion in operating cash flow and returned over $29 billion to Apple shareholders during the quarter. It said the revenue grew over $28 billion and operating cash flow was up $18 billion versus last year.

In India too, Apple registered impressive iPhone sales with double-digit growth leading to an all-time revenue record.

“One of the things that we’ve really appreciated the most during the quarter was the fact that in spite of the very strong dollar and the difficult FX environment, we have seen very strong performance in many international markets, particularly some very large emerging markets, where even in reported currency (USD), we are seeing very strong double-digit growth in places like India, Indonesia, Mexico, Vietnam and many places where we have done incredibly well. And obviously, in local currency, those growth rates are even higher. It is important for us to look at how these markets perform in local currency because it really gives us a good sense of customer response for our products, the engagement with our ecosystem, and in general the strength of the brand. And I have to say in that respect, we feel very very good about the progress we are making in a lot of markets around the world,” said Apple CFO Luca Maestri.

