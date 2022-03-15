Apple iOS 15.4: New update brings Face ID with mask feature and more

Since the introduction, Apple's Face ID biometric recognition on iPhone has been the gold standard in the industry, but the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 kind of made it an irritation for many as face masks became mandatory outdoors. People had to either remove the mask or type the password to unlock the screen.

Later, Apple taking cognisance of the limitation of the Face ID, introduced unlock with the Watch, but it had little impact, as there were millions who didn't own the Apple's smart wearable.

Now, the company has introduced the iOS 15.4 update that enables iPhone's Face ID feature to be able to precisely identify the owner with the mask on. This will greatly benefit millions of iPhone owners around the world.



Face ID with a face mask feature. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Once you update (tutorial at the bottom) your iPhone, you have to do open the Face ID & Passcode feature in the Settings and enable the Face ID with a mask. It will ask you to get the face scanned normally for the first face scan and perform additional time with glasses (if you wear one always). Compared to previous times, this scanning will be precise and collect more data points of the face to accurately map the distinct feature of the owner’s face, particularly around the eye region and it will even be able to recognise with glasses on.

Additionally, users can enroll four different sun shades to the Face ID security feature, so that the device will be able to recognise and instantly unlock the screen.

I tested the Face ID with a face mask feature. It works wonderfully fast in terms of recognising the face and unlocking the iPhone. However, it is supported only on iPhone 12 series and newer models.

Besides the Face ID with face mask feature, the new iOS 15.4 update brings new emojis, support for EU Digital COVID Certificate support in Health app, EU vaccination card format support on Apple Wallet app, Emergency SOS settings have changed to use Call with Hold for all users and some bug fixes related to keyboard may insert a full stop between typed numbers, News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped and more.



Apple iOS 15.4 update. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Apple iOS 15.4 complete change-log:

Face ID

Face ID while wearing a mask option on iPhone 12 and newer

Apple Pay and password autofill in apps and Safari can be used with Face ID while wearing a mask

Emoji

New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are now available on emoji keyboard

Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

FaceTime

SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps

Siri

Siri can provide time and date information while offline on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or newer

Vaccination cards

EU Digital COVID Certificate support in Health enables you to download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccination, test results and recovery records

COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format

The iOS 15.4 update also includes the following enhancements for the iPhone:

Safari web page translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, as well as played, unplayed, saved or downloaded episodes

iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings

News offers the enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab

The camera on the keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders

Shortcuts now support adding, removing or querying tags with Reminders

Emergency SOS settings have changed to use Call with Hold for all users. Call with 5 Presses is still available as an option in Emergency SOS settings

Close-up in Magnifier uses the Ultra-Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you see small objects

Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings

Apple iOS 15.4 also brings bug fixes for the iPhone:

The keyboard may insert a full stop between typed numbers

News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped

Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library

Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app

Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Centre

In a related development, Apple also rolled out the iPadOS 15.4 with key improvements including much-awaited Universal Control.

Once upgraded to the new firmware, users will be able to effortlessly control, browse through multiple devices— Macs and iPads — using a keyboard, trackpad and mouse—wirelessly.

With this feature, users can move the cursor around screens of multiple devices with any of the single input accessories mentioned above. You can even move a file stored on an iPad to the MacBook just by long-pressing the file with a mouse from one screen to another

However, the devices have to be very near to each like the secondary display of a PC monitor, but universal Control works wirelessly through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Handoff turned on.

And, the first initiation of Universal Control has to start from Mac to iPad and not the other way round.

Here's how to install iOS 15.4/iPadOS 15.4 update on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.