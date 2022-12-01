Apple iOS 16.1.2 with security patch released

Apple has begun rolling out an iOS 16.1.2 update to all eligible iPhones. The new software size varies with the variant and comes with a security patch and also a few optimisation features for particular models.

As per the change log, the update fixes two vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-40303 and CVE-2022-40304) detected by Google Project Zero. The security loophole would have helped threat actors to cause DoS (Denial of Service) attacks leading to unexpected app termination or even executing arbitrary code on a targeted iPhone.

The iOS 16.1.2 update also optimizes the Crash Detection feature in iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series.



Apple iOS 16.1.2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It should be noted that in October, several iPhone 14 series owners in the US complained about the false triggering of crash detection. Apparently, the device's advanced sensors mistook the fast pace and sudden stoppage of roller coaster car rides as a severe car accident.

Now, with the new iOS 16.1.2, the iPhone 14 series will be able to avoid false triggering of car crash notification warnings.

Here's how to install iOS 16.1.2 on your iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

In a related development, Apple is working on the next major update iOS 16.2 which is expected to be rolled in a few weeks by the end of December. Some of the major improvements include 5G cellular connectivity in iPhone 12 and newer models in India.

