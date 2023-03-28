Apple iOS 16.4 with security patch released

Apple on Tuesday (March 28) released the new software update iOS 16.4 for all eligible iPhones.

The new iOS 16.4 brings 21 new emojis, enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for iPhones.

And, in particular, for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series models, Apple is bringing optimization for the Crash Detection feature. Lately, there have been complaints of the iPhone 14 series unintentionally triggering crash detection in cases such as roller coaster rides. This update may reduce them.

The iOS 16.4 most importantly brings critical security patches that fix loopholes in iPhones that allowed certain apps to access contact lists, and kernel privileges that would have allowed bad actors to execute code from remote locations and also gain access to protected parts of the file system.



Apple iOS 16.4 update released (screen-grab)



Also, there was a flaw in Calendar app, which allowed maliciously crafted calendar invitations that could have exfiltrate user information. And, in the CarPlay app, a bug may have allowed a user in a privileged network position to cause a denial-of-service. This has been fixed with iOS 16.4.

Apple also fixed loopholes in several native apps-- Camera, iCloud, Find My app, Photos, Podcasts, Shortcuts and more. Cupertino-based company has thanked independent cyber security experts for detecting flaws and helping it fix the issues.

Here's the official change-log of iOS 16.4:

-- 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available on emoji keyboard

-- Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

-- Voice Isolation for mobile calls prioritises your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

-- Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

-- VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

-- Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

-- Visual Look Up is now available in South Africa

-- Fixes an issue where 'Ask to Buy' requests from children may fail to appear on the parent's device

-- Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

-- Crash Detection optimisations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Here's how to install iOS 16.4 on your iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

It should be noted that iOS 16.4 is available for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd Gen), iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd Gen), iPhone 14, 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max.

