Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro series goes on sale in India

As advertised, Apple's new iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro are now up for sale on Friday (October 30) in India.

Apple's authorized distributors -- Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd. and Redington are offering the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro at more than 3,200 and 3,500 retail stores, respectively across India.

In collaboration with HDFC, they are offering Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 cashback on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, respectively in addition to exchange deals and EMI options.

Also, official Apple Store online is offering lucrative trade-in deals up to Rs 22,000 discount and affordable financial options for iPhone customers in India.

In India,the new iPhone 12 comes in three storages-- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 79,900, Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900 , respectively. And, the iPhone 12 Pro will be available in three options-- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB-- for 128GB, 256GB and 512GB --for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: Key features

The new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro share the same design language. They flaunt an all-new sleek flat edge design with curved corners.

On the front, they sport a 6.1-inch immersive edge-to-edge OLED-based Super Retina XDR (2532x1170p) screen, True Tone display, Haptic Touch, and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits.

The screen is protected by a custom Ceramic Shield. The latter is built by Apple in collaboration with Corning. The sturdy glass shield has undergone a high-temperature crystallisation step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix, increases drop performance by four times compared to the iPhone 11 series.



The new iPhone 12 colour line-up. Credit: Apple



They also come with 1P68 certification and sustain underwater for up to 6 metres (more than 19 feet) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, they come with the same Apple 14 Bionic, the fastest and most powerful chipset in the mobile industry. Also, they offer a day-long battery life.

Some of the major differences between the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro is that the former has an aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure and the latter has a surgical-grade stainless steel frame.

The iPhone 12 comes with dual 12MP (ultra-wide + Wide lens) snappers, whereas the 12 Pro features a 12MP triple camera module ( Ultrawide + Wide and Telephoto) in addition to a LiDAR scanner.

The other two models-- iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are slated to go up for pre-order on November 6 and hit stores in the following week on November 13 in India.

