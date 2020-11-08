Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Back to the future

Recently, Apple released its latest premium mobile iPhone 12 Pro in India. The new iPhone 12 Pro comes with a new design, Apple A14 Bionic chipset and better camera hardware

compared to the predecessor. I have been using the iPhone 12 Pro for a week and here are my thoughts.

Design, build quality and display

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a new but familiar design and long-time iPhone users will instantly notice it. The new iPhone is reminiscent of the old iPhone 4 but better. It has smooth flat edges with curved corners, while the surgical-grade stainless steel frame and the glass

display, stay flush front and back. Our Pacific Blue review model looks gorgeous in sunlight. It also comes in three other colours-- gold, silver and graphite.

On the back, it has a dual-tone shell with glossy camera module bump in the top left corner and the rest is covered by frosted glass with a matte finish and is said to be protected by sturdy glass custom built by Apple-Corning collaboration.

On the front, the companies have gone a notch higher by building stronger Ceramic Shield for the display. It has undergone high-temperature crystallisation that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix and increases drop performance by four times compared to the predecessor.

Add to that, the new Apple mobile comes with 1P68 certification and survive for up to 6 metres

underwater close to 30 minutes.

Having said that, It’s still made of metal and class; one crash on a rough concrete surface can ruin the visual appeal of the phone. Users are advised to buy a good cover for the back and a display guard. One good option is Apple’s MagSafe compatible shell guard, which doesn’t need to be removed while doing wireless charging.

The iPhone 12 Pro flaunts 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR (2532x1170p) screen with pixel density 460 ppi (pixels per inch), True Tone display technology, wide colour display (P3), haptic touch and offers peak brightness up to 1,200 nits and 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio.

Performance

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with industry-first 5nm class processor chip-- Apple A14 Bionic (6-core CPU + 4-core GPU) paired with 16-core Neural engine. It comes equipped with 11.8 billion transistors, which promise 50% faster and better performance compared to any other chipsets seen on flagship Android mobiles in the market.

Add to that, it features a new ISP (Image Signal Processor) that enables the iPhone 12 Pro to record 4K HDR recording with Dolby Vision standard.

During the testing period, the iPhone 12 Pro performed buttery smooth without any slightest sign of lag-ness while doing any task. As far as the battery life is concerned, the new Apple mobile was able to last more than 16 hours of my active hours. Under normal usage, the iPhone 12 Pro can last all day.

From this year onwards, in a bid to cut down on carbon footprint, Apple will no longer offer power adaptor and earphones. The retail package is less than half the size of the predecessor and comes with just lightning-to-USB-C cable and a user guide along with warranty papers. So, iPhone 12 Pro users have to make do with the older iPhone’s charger or buy a new one for Rs 1,900 (20W USB-C).

I also tested the MagSafe charger. It comes with powerful magnets and is sleek like an Air Hockey puck but holds on to the phone very tightly. The only qualm is that it takes longer than the wired charging.

Camera

iPhone 12 Pro come with triple 12MP sensors-- Ultra Wide (f/2.4, 120-degree field of view) + Wide (f/1.6) + Telephoto (f/2.0) camera. With improved OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and f/1.6 aperture on the Wide lens, iPhone 12 Pro’s camera now can take 27% better Night mode photos compared to the predecessor.

The main 52mm Telephoto lens takes top quality portrait images with better edge detection around the subject and the background. The iPhone 12 Pro can record 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, and more.

With the new ISP and improved Deep Fusion technology, the computational photography capability of the iPhone 12 Pro has gone a notch up over the predecessor. The iPhone 12 Pro also boasts LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner. It sits just below the ultra-wide sensor and this enables the mobile in understanding the depth of the space and also improves the auto-focus by six times in the low-light condition.

On the front, it has a 12MP TrueDepth camera with f/2,2 aperture, Retina flash and supports most of the features seen in the triple rear-side camera in addition to the capability to create Animoji and Memoji. The iPhone 12 Pro also supports night mode on the front camera and yes, it takes really good selfie pictures in the dark.

Also, the FaceID continues to be the gold standard biometric security in the industry. It was able to recognise every single time at all light condition even in the pitch darkness in the night. .

Final thoughts: Back to the future

As said earlier, the new iPhone 12 takes inspiration from the decade-old iPhone 4, but have to say, Apple has done a fine job of refining the design language. With 5G support, the iPhone 12 Pro is a future-ready phone for the Indian consumers. So, whenever the 5G infrastructure gets ready in India, the iPhone 12 Pro owners need not have to buy a new mobile to experience the super-fast internet.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is being offered in three storages--128GB, 256GB and 512GB --for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively.