Apple iPhone 13, 13 Pro series now available for purchase in India

Apple earlier in the month unveiled the new line of the iPhone 13 and the 13 Pro series and as advertised, the devices are now up for purchase in India.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and all-new 1TB storage options with prices starting at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini is available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities-- with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

The official Apple online store is offering lucrative trade-in deals offering anywhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 46,120 off for users buying new iPhone 13 series exchange for iPhone 8 or newer models.



The new iPhone 13 series. Credit: Apple



Furthermore, Apple authorised retail chains are offering close to Rs 6,000 cashback on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 series on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Credit Cards from September 24 onwards. [Full price details below]

Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Pro series

The new iPhone 13 series come with upgraded camera hardware and a larger battery. The iPhone 13, 13 Pro Max feature advanced OLED with ProMotion display, which can dynamically change the refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz depending on the type of tasks such as web browsing, watching movies, and playing graphics-rich 3D games.

Apple iPhone 13 and 13 mini come in 6.1-inch (2532x1170p at 460 ppi) and 5.4-inch (2340x1080p at 476 ppi) screen sizes and the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max sport a 6.1-inch (2532x1170p at 460 ppi) and a 6.7-inch (2778x1284p at 458 ppi) sizes, respectively.

They come with Super Retina XDR OLED display with True Tone technology, Wide colour display (P3), Haptic Touch and 1,200 nits max brightness (HDR).

Inside, all the four iPhone 13 series models feature an Apple A15 Bionic chipset (with 15 billion transistors) with a new 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores and a new 16-core Neural Engine.



Key features of the new A15 Bionic chipset. Credit: Apple



The new iPhone 13 and 13 mini feature 4-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have 5-core GPU.

All iPhone 13 series models are capable of performing 15.8 trillion operations and offer 50 per cent better CPU performance and 30 per cent faster graphics processing than the nearest competitor.

Apple iPhone 13 mini and the standard iPhone 13 promise to deliver close to 17.5 hours and 19 hours of video playback, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max can offer up to 22 hours and 28 hours of video playback.

Must read | iPhone 13 launch effect: Apple reduces prices of older iPhone models

The new iPhone 13 series variants get big upgrades in terms of photography hardware. They now support Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30 fps), which no other rival brands offer.

The iPhone 13 and the 13 mini come with a Dual 12MP camera system (Wide: ƒ/1.6 and Ultra-Wide: ƒ/2.4) with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Sensor-shift optical image stabilization and more.



The new iPhone 13 Pro series camera. Credit: Apple



On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max, boast triple 12MP camera system (Telephoto: ƒ/2.8, Wide: ƒ/1.5 and Ultra-Wide: ƒ/1.8 ), Night mode, Deep Fusion, Apple ProRAW, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range, Digital zoom up to 15x and more.

Complete price details of Apple iPhone 13, 13 Pro series models:

Models Storage Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB Rs 1,79,900 512GB Rs 1,59,900 256GB Rs 1,39,900 128GB Rs 1,29,900 Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Rs 1,69,900 512GB Rs 1,49,900 256GB Rs 1,29,900 128GB Rs 1,19,900 Apple iPhone 13 512GB Rs 1,09,900 256GB Rs 89,900 128GB Rs 79,900 Apple iPhone 13 mini 512GB Rs 99,900 256GB Rs 79,900 128GB Rs 69,900

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.