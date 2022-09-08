Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Six key features you should know

Cupertino-based technology major Apple on Wednesday took the wraps off the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series. The former comes with a minor upgrade in terms of camera, and battery. But, the 14 Pro, which is kind of expensive in India, drew more interest among the media attendees at the event and even fans too, who saw the event online.

Here are some of the key features of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro series:

Dynamic Island Display design: As rumoured, the iPhone 14 Pro features a pill-like front camera module, which also houses the Face ID-related components. Though it looks odd, Apple has this ingenious knack for turning a hardware limitation into a USP with deep integration of software to offer a visually impressive user interface.



The new 'Dynamic Island' display feature on iPhone 14 Pro series. Credit: Apple



The space around the pill camera expands into multiple forms with nice animations whenever an app such as music, maps, timer, and others are working in the background or when you get a phone call. Almost everybody who watched the presentation and lucky few media members who attended the Apple event in person, got their hands on the device are mighty impressed with Dynamic Island display capabilities. Even the fancy name makes it a cool feature.

Always-on Display(AoD): The iPhone 14 Pro is the first iPhone model to support the AoD. It is said to be enabled by the variable display refresh rate feature. With a 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies, the iPhone 14 Pro can create a low-powered lock screen. Users need not have to wake the device, they can just take a glance to see new information such as time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance. The advanced display also supports HDR brightness levels as Pro Display XDR and offers industry-leading 2000 nits peak brightness outdoors.



Always-on-Display feature is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series. Credit: Apple



Crash Detection: The new iPhone 14 Pro and even the regular iPhone 14, and 14 Plus boast dual-core accelerometers capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs.

It works with the new high dynamic range gyroscope, and barometer, which can detect cabin pressure changes within a car (or any big vehicle including a truck), the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone which can recognize loud noises typically heard during a severe car crashes. Once triggered, it will automatically make call to pre-listed emergency contact details for speedy help.



Crash Detection feature on Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Credit: Apple



Emergency SOS via satellite: For this, Apple has developed and incorporated custom components within iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. The components are deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Also, the potential life-saving feature can load a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centres staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf.



Apple iPhone 14 Pro supports emergency SOS help via satellite feature. Credit: Apple



Apple A16 Bionic silicon: Like all the previous years, Apple continues to lead the mobile chipset market with impressive power and efficient A16 Bionic for the iPhone 14 Pro series models (it's said the regular 14 & 14 Plus don't have this).

The new A16 Bionic comes with 6-core CPU- two performance core and four efficiency cores backed by 5-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. In total, the chipset houses a whopping 16 billion transistors, capable of carrying out 17 trillion operations to ensure smooth and faster response not just in terms sheer performance but also camera photo processing within the phone compared to other competitors in the industry.



Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with A16 Bionic



New camera hardware: Besides the dedicated Image Signal Processor in the A16 Bionic, Apple has incorporated a new Photonic Engine to enable the big triple-camera module (48MP wide sensor + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto lens) to get the best possible images in any light conditions. This is the first time, the company has introduced the 48MP sensor in an iPhone. With new hardware, the iPhone 14 Pro series supports the Action Mode video feature with good stability and also excel in any other photography challenges.

The new iPhone 14 Pro series comes with improved camera hardware. Credit: Apple



In India, Apple iPhone 14 Pro— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— cost Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— cost Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,49,900, Rs 1,69,900 and Rs 1,89,900, respectively.

Both the Pro models will be available for pre-order from September 9 and will hit the store next week on September 16.

Watch Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro series in action:

