Apple iPhone 15 series may come with titanium frame

It's been barely three months since Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series made thier global debut and now, details of the successor touted to be iPhone 15, have surfaced online hinting the new model may cost more in 2023.

A Twitter tipster, who goes by the moniker ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) has claimed that the iPhone 15 series may come with a titanium frame, which is way more expensive than the stainless steel-based rail we see in the 2022-series premium iPhone 14 Pro series.

Also, Apple is expected to make the new iPhones a little more curvacious at the back end compared to the flat edges on iPhone 14, 13 and 12 series variants. Going by the description, we can expect the iPhone 15 series may look similar to the iPhone 5C.



Apple iPhone 5C series. Picture Credit: Apple



Of course, it won't be exactly like the plastic-based 2013 series iPhone, but feature way bigger dimensions along with a massive triple camera module on the back, faster and more powerful Apple silicon, a titanium frame, and offer longer battery life.

Also, reports are coming in that Apple has agreed to comply with European Union's recent ruling, which mandates all OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to have uniform charging ports, preferably Type-C variants.

So, the light charging cable will make way for the Type-C cable, which is already implemented by Apple in iPads. And, with iPhone 15 series, all Apple products will have the same charging cable.

With so many new changes in the iPhone 15 series is expected to cost more than the launch price of the iPhone 14 series in most global markets, unless there is a drastic reduction in Covid-19 cases and the de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

