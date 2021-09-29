Apple iWork suite of apps get new features

After releasing the new software to all its devices, Apple has updated the iWork suite of apps with new features.

The new update is bringing new tools to Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps to enable users to create presentations, documents, and work-related projects on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Once updated to the new version, the Keynote app will enable users to add live video directly to their presentations.

Also, the presenter can appear alongside the content in their slide — ideal for lectures, how-to videos, and remote presentations through video conferencing apps.

Keynotes app also allows users to resize or add style to Live video objects with masks, frames, drop shadows, and reflections for a more elegant look.

Mac users can connect multiple external cameras to improve the live video experience, and they can even show the screen of a connected iPhone or iPad right on a slide for live, interactive demos.

Another interesting new feature is that Keynote will offer multiple presenter options, which will allow more people to control and share presentation slides through iPhone, iPad or a Mac sitting in the same office or in remote places.



The new update brings multi-presenter slideshows in Keynote apps.



This allows multiple users to take turns advancing slides. Once a user is done with their slides, they can return control to the host or let another co-presenter take over to seamlessly continue the group presentation.

On the other hand, the Pages app has been improved to offer a better user experience in terms of reading and editing notes on iPhones.

With the latest update, Screen View on Pages app automatically displays text, images, and other elements in a single column, offering continuous flow optimised for the compact screen of the iPhone.



Screen View editing on Pages document much easier on iPhone than ever before. Credit: Apple



Also, the Text on Screen View is enlarged to improve readability, photos and drawings are sized to fit the display, and tables can be scrolled horizontally.

Numbers app is also getting the firmware update and gets new pivot tables option.

With this, users can create and adjust the pivot table according to the needs and be able to select data, group them and summarise it. The resulting pivot table appears in a clear layout that makes it easy for the user to read and gain insights.





With pivot tables, users can quickly summarize, group, and rearrange data to identify and analyze patterns and trends. Credit: Apple



Also, users can share pivot data with others while keeping the source data private, and even import or export pivot tables to and from Microsoft Excel.

The new update also brings Radar charts, a new chart type that makes it easy for users to easily find duplicate entries and unique values in their data. They can also easily show or hide rows that match a specific value.



With Radar charts, similarities are shown with overlapping areas, while differences and outliers really stand out. Credit: Apple



All three Keynote, Pages, and Numbers also support the new translation features introduced in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.