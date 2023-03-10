Apple launches new standalone Music Classical app

Apple on Friday (March 10) launched Music Classical, a new standalone app that will be available for free to Apple Music subscribers.

Apple Music Classical offers access to thousands of exclusive albums with more than five million tracks.

Like the high-quality songs available on Apple Music, the new app also contains tracks with highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio format.

Besides accurate metadata to albums and artists, Apple Music Classical will have thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

For now, Apple Music Classical contains western classical tracks and probably later, we may see Apple populating it with India-centric Hindustani and Carnatic genre music.

Apple Music Classical will be available for download on Apple App Store on March 28. However, it will be initially compatible with just iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or newer versions.

Apple Music plans for individuals start at Rs 99 per month and for families (up to six members) it costs Rs 149 per month. There is also a student plan for Rs 59/month and also standalone voice-only plan for Rs 49/month.