Apple likely to release its AR/MR headset in January 2023

Apple will release its augmented reality (AR)-mixed reality (MR) headset in January next year, as the buzz around metaverse gains steam.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the vast potential demand in the Chinese market and "Apple AR/MR, which will likely release in January 2023, will also favour the continued rapid growth of the headset sector".

"Although Apple has repeatedly reiterated its focus on AR, I believe Apple AR/MR supporting video see-thru could also offer an excellent immersive experience," Kuo predicted.

"Therefore, the launch of Apple AR/MR will further boost the demand for immersive gaming/multimedia entertainment," he added.

The earlier report predicted that Apple may launch its AR/MR headset this year.

Kuo says Apple is "a game-changer for the VR headset industry."

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch RealityOS for its headset.

The RealityOS has appeared in a trademark filing, "which hasn't been officially filed by the Apple but it's common practice for large companies to apply for trademarks under the one-off company".

The RealityOS-powered headsets will be able to offer a combination of VR and AR experiences, immersing users in virtual content as well as layering virtual elements over real-world environments.

During an interview with the Chinese state-run publication China Daily this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is excited about AR.

"I think that we're still in the very early innings of how this technology will evolve. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities we've seen in this space, and sort of stay tuned and you'll see what we have to offer," he was quoted as saying.