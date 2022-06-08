Apple likely to reveal mixed reality headgear in early 2023

Apple on Monday (June 6) kicked off the five-day World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 edition. Everyone, fans and tech enthusiasts were expecting the Cupertino-based company to shed light on a new realityOS that would eventually run the long rumourd Apple Mixed Reality (MR) headset.

But, Apple had no such idea to reveal anything related to Augment Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in the programme. It just showcased the new features coming in the iOS 16, macOS(v13.0) Ventura, watchOS 9, and iPadOS 16.

Now, a new report has surfaced that Apple is facing delay and need more time fully test the MR device and software, the final product may see the light of the day in the second quarter of 2023.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst at TF International Securities, known for his accuracy in Apple products' prediction, has claimed that the company is expected to be ready for the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) in the third quarter of 2022 (July-September).

[Note: During EVT, the company engineers will do a thorough assessment of a prototype and ensure it works with all the functionalities defined in the PRD (product requirements document) and manages to achieve all the objectives]

And, Apple is expected to host a special event in January 2023 to unveil the new MR head gear, Kuo added.

But, the company is said to offer tools and special AR/VR kits to developers to create new applications for the new gadget.

Later in 2023 around June, Apple is expected to host WWDC and reveal the launch details of the MR headset.

Apple's new gadget is said to offer an immersive virtual viewing experience. It is expected to feature a three-display design language with two Micro LED panels and an AMOLED panel. Also, it will have powerful sensors to deliver spatial awareness.

Its price is expected to cost anywhere between $1,000 (around Rs 77723) and $3000 (approx. Rs 2,33,171).

