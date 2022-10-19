Apple may bring foldable iPad in 2024 before iPhone with flexible display

For the past three years, we have been hearing of Apple testing a foldable iPhone similar to Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Flip series, but never materialised.

Now, CSS Insight in their latest forecast has revealed that the Cupertino-based company may finally launch a commercial foldable device in two years, but not what many think it is. The report says Apple would first bring a new-age iPad with a flexible display.

Unlike Samsung, which introduced the foldable Galaxy series, Apple is expected to shun tried and tested trend of bringing foldable phones first. And, the latter will cost really high and may affect sales. It should be noted that iPhone brings the biggest chunk of revenue for the company.

Instead, Apple will test the water with a new foldable iPad in 2024, Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC in an interview. And, possibly bring a foldable iPhone a year later in 2025.

Also, Apple is expected to be ready with the proprietary 5G modem for A-series silicon for iPhones in 2025.

The extra time will definitely give ample time for Apple to test the user interface for foldable iPad and iPhone, making it a USP just like how it did with the Dynamic Island display feature for iPhone 14 Pro series. Apple has this knack of making an ordinary and existing feature (present on other branded phones) appear better and more exciting on iPhones.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In a related development, Apple on Tuesday (October 18) unveiled the new line of iPad (10th Gen) and iPad Pro (6th Gen) along with next generation Apple TV 4K series.

