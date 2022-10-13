Apple may bring new iPad, iPad Pro, Macs by month-end

Last month, Apple unveiled new line of iPhone 14 series along with Watches and AirPods Pro at the annual fall hardware event. Now, a report has emerged that Apple is not done for the year and it bring new products soon.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman known for his most accurate product launches over the last few years has claimed that the Cupertino-based company is slated to finally roll out iPadOS 16.1 on October 24. And, It should be noted that Apple rolled out iOS 16 to the old iPhones soon after iPhone 14 launch, but did not release iPadOS 16 to older iPads.

So, it is believed that Apple may launch at least four devices, two iPads, and two Macs on the same day.

Word on the street is that Apple would just release a press note on the launch of the 10th Gen iPad along with the iPad Pro (5th Gen), and M2 silicon-powered Macs. As the devices are touted to be an incremental upgrade over the predecessor, Apple ditched the plan to host a separate event like for iPhones.

The iPad (10th Gen) is said to come with an Apple A14 Bionic chipset and also features a Type-C port, a first among the generic iterations. The news comes just a week after European Union passed the law mandating all hardware manufacturers to offer common Type-C ports and cables for their products from 2024. Having multiple charger types for different devices will have a negative impact on the environment for mining raw materials.

Also, the company is expected to bring a new generation iPad Pro too. It will come in two sizes-- 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch. They will be powered by M2 silicon.

And, Apple is said to launch a new Mac mini with M2 /M2 Pro chipset along with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (with M2 Pro and M2 Max).

