Apple may skip iPhone SE 4 launch in 2023: Report

Since 2016, Apple has released three variants of the iPhone SE, special edition models of older versions that had amassed wide global appeal. It introduced iPhone 4-inspired first-generation iPhone SE and later introduced iPhone 6-inspired SE models in the last two years.

However, this year Apple may skip iPhone SE 4 and probably release it in 2024, says Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most trusted market analysts, who by the way has a pretty good track on predicting Apple products.

"My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus), as well as concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4," Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter.

"Reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023," Kuo noted.

Both the second and third-generation iPhone SE models were able to appeal to niche consumers who like compact phones. Also, Apple never compromised on power, as it incorporated the latest chipsets available on its premium models.

Actually, there were speculations that Apple may move on from iPhone 6 to iPhone X's design in the iPhone SE 4 series. iPhone X (read 10) had a major design refresh in several years back then. Also, it was the first to feature the trademark 'notch' that housed the front camera and companion biometric sensors that powered the Face ID, which set the gold standard for facial recognition-based security features in phones. Even the current iPhone models continue to be the best in that aspect.

Now, if Kuo's information turns true, fans may have to wait till 2024 to get their hands on iPhone SE 4th Gen.

