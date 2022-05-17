Apple may use E Ink's Electronic Paper Display for foldable iPhone

Samsung pioneered the commercial foldable phone in the industry and later, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and others followed suit with their own concept phones. However, the popular American brand Apple has been tight-lipped related to the foldable iPhone.

Last year, a new report emerged that Apple is indeed working on a hybrid iPhone with a hinge to hold two display panels. A prototype was said to be developed in one of Foxconn's unknown units in China.

Now, another piece of news has emerged that Apple is testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) on the cover display for the foldable iPhone prototypes, said Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable market analyst known for making most accurate predictions on Apple products much before the official launch,

Kuo added that the E Ink's colour EPD is a good choice for any foldable or hybrid phone-cum-tablet, as the latter is power efficient. This will allow the devices to last longer during the day.

Battery life on a device with a big screen is a critical aspect for customers looking for a premium product. Apple, thanks to full control of hardware and software, delivers a longer battery life on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, even though the cell capacity is low compared to rival brands.

It should be noted that the E Ink display is used in Amazon's Kindle e-reader device. E Ink also has clients who have devices with colour displays.

Many who have used Kindles know, that the displays are a bit less responsive compared to LCD or OLED on the current crop of phones. But, given how Apple is rigorous with product quality, the company will most probably work with E Ink to come up with an improved cover display panel.

For iPhone 12 and the 13 series, Apple and Corning jointly worked to bring out Ceramic Shield, which is touted to be the sturdiest glass cover for mobiles in the industry.

Apple is expected to embark on a similar colloborated with E Ink, but don't know how far the talks have progressed between the two. Some reports indicated it may take two or three years for the rumoured foldable iPhone to finally see the light of the day.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.