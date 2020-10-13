Apple October 2020 event live update: HomePod mini makes debut

After announcing new Watches and iPads in September, American technology major Apple is all geared up to launch a new line of iPhone 12 series today. Apple will broadcast the event from its Cupertino, California headquarters at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). Stay tuned to get all the live updates.
Watch Apple October Event 2020 here
Apple HomePod Mini comes with S5 chipset
Apple HomePod Mini has deep integration with Siri assistant and iPhones. Users can get things done around the housevia home app.
CEO Tim Cook on screen. First to debut is Apple HomePod mini
Apple October Event 2020 is now live with night shot of Apple Park HQ
Apple event expected to bring 5G speed, smaller iPhone 12
Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to announce an iPhone 12 capable of tapping into faster 5G networks, a new feature designed to spur sales during the company's busiest sales quarter.
The event is nearly one month later than normal and comes as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Apple's well-oiled machine for designing and churning out its biggest-selling product.
(Reuters)
Apple October event 2020 preview: Expect new iPhone 12 mini, and more
There's no price for guessing on what we expect at Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event. As said before, the annual Apple Watch and iPads upgrades are already showcased and the fresh new iteration of iPhones is the only thing left to be revealed for the public.
Read more
Hello Readers!
Hello readers and welcome to Deccan Herald's live on the Apple October event 2020. Stay tuned to check out all the latest updates.