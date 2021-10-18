Apple October Event 2021 highlights: New AirPods 3, MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, M1 Max silicons launched

  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 23:24 ist
As expected, Apple unveiled a new line of MacBook Pro along with AirPods 3rd gen on Monday (October 18). Thanks for tuning in to live updates. Come back for a more detailed report soon.
  •  

    Watch Apple Special October Event 2021 here

  • 23:17

    New MacBook Pro comes with big upgrades over predecessor

    The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch model prices start at $1,999 and $2,499, respectively. Theywill be available in select global markets next week.

  • 23:15

    Apple MacBook Pro (2021) is made with environment-friendly materials

  • 23:02

    New Apple MacBook Pro comes in two sizes

    Apple is offering the new MacBook Pro in-- 14-inch and 16-inch-- screen sizes.

  • 22:54

    Apple M1 Max promises faster CPU and GPU performance compared to nearest rival

  • 22:48

    Apple M1 Pro silicon comes with significant upgrade over M1

  • 22:46

    Apple unveils new M1 Pro silicon for MacBook Pro

  • 22:42

    Apple unveils new AirPods (3rd Gen)

    It costs $179 and will be available next week in select global markets.

  • 22:39

    Apple unveils new HomePod mini colour models with price starting at $99

    New Apple HomePod mini colour variants will be available in November,

  • 22:36

    Apple introduces new Apple Music 'Voice' plan for HomePod users

  • 22:29

    Apple Special October 2021 event begins

    Apple CEO Tim Cook on screen to deliver the keynote speech.

  • 22:22

    Apple is expected to launch new MacBook Pro

    Read more |Apple October Fall 2021 programme: Here's what to expect at special 'Unleashed' event