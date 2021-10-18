Apple October Event 2021 highlights: New AirPods 3, MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, M1 Max silicons launched

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch model prices start at $1,999 and $2,499, respectively. Theywill be available in select global markets next week.
Watch Apple Special October Event 2021 here
New MacBook Pro comes with big upgrades over predecessor
Apple MacBook Pro (2021) is made with environment-friendly materials
New Apple MacBook Pro comes in two sizes
Apple is offering the new MacBook Pro in-- 14-inch and 16-inch-- screen sizes.
Apple M1 Max promises faster CPU and GPU performance compared to nearest rival
Apple M1 Pro silicon comes with significant upgrade over M1
Apple unveils new M1 Pro silicon for MacBook Pro
Apple unveils new AirPods (3rd Gen)
It costs $179 and will be available next week in select global markets.
Apple unveils new HomePod mini colour models with price starting at $99
New Apple HomePod mini colour variants will be available in November,
Apple introduces new Apple Music 'Voice' plan for HomePod users
Apple Special October 2021 event begins
Apple CEO Tim Cook on screen to deliver the keynote speech.
Apple is expected to launch new MacBook Pro
