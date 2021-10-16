Apple October Fall 2021 programme: Here's what to expect at special 'Unleashed' event

Apple earlier this week made a surprise announcement that it will host another special fall event on October 18 at 10:00 am PST (10:30 pm IST).

Apple media invite title reads 'Unleashed', hinting the company is likely to unveil new generation M-series silicon-powered Mac PCs on Monday.

New MacBook Pro series

It is widely reported that Apple will bring two models-- one with a 14-inch screen and another with a 16-inch display. They will boast mini-LED screen similar to the latest iteration of the iPad Pro. It promises to deliver a brighter display, higher contrast and offer immersive viewing experience. On top, it will feature an improved HD (1080p) camera for video calling.

The new MacBook Pro series will be powered by the M1X chipset, which promises to improve the CPU performance and speed.

Also, they are expected to come with 16-core and 32-core GPU options. The predecessor features an 8-core graphics engine. The new MacBook Pro will have 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Furthermore, the new MacBook Pro is expected to support a MagSafe-based charging connector.

Additionally, it will come with an SD card slot and HMDI port to connect companion devices.

Besides MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to unveil a new Mac Mini with a new minimalistic design and internal hardware may include M1X silicon, up to 64GB RAM, 2TB storage, 4 x Thunderbolt v4.0 ports, 2 x USB-A ports, and a magnetic charging cable.

Apple is said to launch the new AirPods 3 with a bigger battery capacity. It is also expected to offer improved audio output capabilities in terms of bass and other aspects.

