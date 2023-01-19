Apple offers huge discounts on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Watches in India

Amazon and Flipkart earlier in the week hosted promotional sale campaign in India, and Apple too has announced big discounts on wide range of product categories on its online stores.

Prospective customers with HDFC credit can claim instant savings up to Rs 7,000 on all the latest Apple iPhone 14 series models including iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max.

Besides the HDFC card offer, customers can make up to Rs 12,000 instant savings when he/she upgrade to select iPhone models and additional Rs 5,000 extra savings if they choose to trade-in their old iPhone for a new one.

And, if you are planning to get the iPad (10th Gen), you can claim Rs 3,000 off on Apple online store. Even the higher-end-- iPad Air and iPad Pro-- are available with Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 discounts, respectively.

Apple's MacBook Air with M2 silicon and the 13-inch MacBook Pro are also getting Rs 10,000 discount too.

The new Watch Ultra, Apple's most powerful premium smart wearable to date is available with Rs 5,000 discount. Also, the Watch Series 8 gets Rs 4,000 off, provided you make the purchase using an HDFC credit card.

Apple AirPods Pro, which costs Rs 26,900 is available with Rs 2,000 discount.

Apple offers big discounts wide range of products on its official online store Eligible Product HDFC Bank Credit Card Instant Savings iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs 7,000 iPad 10th Generation Rs 3000 iPad Air Rs 4000 iPad Pro 12.9-inch Rs 5000 MacBook Air M2 Chip Rs 10000 MacBook Pro 13-inch Rs 10000 Apple Watch Ultra Rs 5000 Apple Watch Series 8 Rs 4000 AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Rs 2000

Also, customers can personalise the charging case with their individual Memoji, including custom-posed Memoji, Animoji, a curated list of stickers, and even support text in seven regional languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati in addition to English.

In a related development, Apple is celebrating global black history month, and to mark the campaign, it is bringing Black Unity Collection, which includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop with a new matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper.



Apple celebrates Black History Month. Credit: Apple



Furthermore, Apple App Store will be highlighting apps and games forging creative solutions for Black communities in areas such as music, banking, and gaming. Some apps and games include Dot’s Home, a 2022 App Store Award-winning game designed to educate users on housing disparities experienced in communities of color and financial wellness apps such as Goalsetter, Altro, and CapWay, which are offering financial resources.

Similarly, Apple Music, Books, Fitness+, and TV app will also be offering a spotlight on black artists, authors, and content.

