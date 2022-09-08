Apple on Wednesday (September 7) launched the new line of iPhone 14 along with iPhone 14 Pro series. Like the previous years, App

Apple on Wednesday (September 7) launched the new line of iPhone 14 along with the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Like the previous years, Apple cuts the prices of the older models by a significant margin compared to the launch price.

While the 2021-series iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max have been taken off the shelf, the regular iPhone 13 and 13 mini are available for a lower price

Last year, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini (review) used in come in three storage-- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB-- with prices starting at Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900 respectively. Now, they can be grabbed for Rs 64,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

Apple is also offering iPhone 12 with prices starting at Rs 59,900 compared to Rs 65,900 last year. And, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 11 are off the shelf at least on Apple's official store.



Apple iPhone 13. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, if we search on e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon or even at authorised brick-and-mortar stores, these iPhone models can be grabbed for lower prices. But, they may be available for purchase and only last till stocks last.

Also, e-commerce sites offer additional discounts through partner bank cards in addition to exchange deals on older iPhones. Flipkart and Amazon are slated to host respective promotional sale campaigns -- Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival --later this month.

All the older iPhone models available in stock are worth buying as they will be getting at three to four more years of software updates and also, and the A Bionic series chipsets are powerful and efficient to last long. And, even the camera hardware is good too.

Must read | Apple iPhone 13 review: Packed with features that matter

New prices of old Apple iPhone models:

Models Storage Launch Price New Price Apple iPhone 13 512GB Rs 1,09,900 Rs 99, 900 256GB Rs 89,900 Rs 79,900 128GB Rs 79,900 Rs 69,900 Apple iPhone 13 mini 512GB Rs 99,900 Rs 94,900 256GB Rs 79,900 Rs 74, 900 128GB Rs 69,900 Rs 64,900 Apple iPhone 12 256GB Rs 94,900 Rs 74,900 128GB Rs 84,900 Rs 64,900 64GB Rs 79,900 Rs 59,900

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.