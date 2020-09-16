Apple One, Fitness+ services announced

After registering record earnings from the services division in the last financial year, the Cupertino-based technology giant is bringing new value-added services that will help Apple device develop a healthier routines and also a new bundled subscription to save money as well.

During the recently concluded Fall event, Apple unveiled Fitness+ and Apple One plan along with the new line of Apple Watches and iPads.

Apple Fitness +

With the Fitness+, Apple Watch and iPhone owners can avail expert advice for routine exercises any time on any day at any place. The company will offer training on Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown, and each is accompanied by music thoughtfully curated by the trainers.

"Apple Fitness+ delivers personalised recommendations to help customers quickly get to their next workout, and uses Apple Watch to provide an engaging, immersive experience to help them stay motivated throughout," Apple said.

The company says that the Fitness+ app comes with a custom recommendation engine. It can intuitively know previously completed workouts and intelligently suggests new options that match the workouts users select most often or something fresh to balance their current routine.

Also, customers can also use the filtering tool to choose what is most important to them when looking for a workout, whether it’s the workout type, the trainer, the duration, or the music. For Apple Music subscribers, favourite music from Fitness+ workouts can also be easily saved and listened to later, whether in a workout or otherwise.

"Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers will deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore," Apple added.



Apple Fitness+ services. Credit: Apple



Apple Fitness+ will be available in select countries in two subscription plans-- $9.99 per month and $79.99 per year in select countries-- Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US later this year.

Apple Watch SE and Series 6 owners can avail Fitness+ service free for three months. There is no word about its availability in India just yet.

Apple One

With the Apple One plan, Device owners can access Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud storage across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac via monthly subscriptions.



Apple One tariff plans for the US market. Credit: Apple



Apple One Plans (India)

--Individual plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month. With this, Apple device owners can save up to Rs 177 per month if subscribed to individual services.

--Family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. With this, Apple device owners can save up to Rs 200 per month if subscribed to individual services.

--Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members.

